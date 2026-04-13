<p>After peace talks in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islamabad">Islamabad </a>failed to reach a consensus regarding the end of US-Iran war, the US military said it will begin a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas. </p><p>One of the main talking points during the peace negotiations was the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>The US Central Command said on Sunday that the US blockade, starting at 10 am ET or 7:30 IST, would be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman."</p> .After 21 hours US, Iran reach impasse as peace talks break down in Islamabad .<p>Vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports will not be impeded, the US military said. Additional information would be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade, it said.</p> .<p>President Donald Trump on Sunday also said US forces would intercept every vessel in international waters that had paid a toll to Iran.</p><p>"No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas," Trump wrote on social media, adding: "Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!" </p><p>He added that the US Navy will begin destroying mines that the Iranians had dropped in the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point for about 20% of global energy supplies. </p><p>While shipping data showed three supertankers fully laden with oil passed through the Strait on Saturday, tankers were steering clear of the waterway on Monday, ahead of the US blockade.<br></p>.<p> Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards warned that military vessels approaching the strait will be considered a ceasefire breach and dealt with harshly and decisively, underlining the risk of a dangerous escalation.</p><p>A US official said Iran rejected Washington's call for an end to all uranium enrichment, the dismantling of all major enrichment facilities and the transfer of highly enriched uranium.</p><p>Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran had "encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade" when just inches away from an "Islamabad MoU."</p><p><em>(with Reuters inputs)</em></p>