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'No one who pays an illegal toll...': After Trump's warning, US military to begin blockade of Iranian ports from tonight

No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas," Trump wrote on social media
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 02:45 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 02:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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