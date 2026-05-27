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US to set up quarantine facility in Kenya for Americans exposed to Ebola: Report

The move ‌comes as health authorities race to contain a fast-growing outbreak of a ⁠rare Ebola strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 01:41 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 01:41 IST
World newsUSKenyaEbola

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