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US Treasury Secretary Bessent says G7 aims to confront China with imbalances data

Bessent ​said he ⁠had previously warned Western allies that without trade protections, they faced a flood of Chinese exports including ⁠electric ‌vehicles that would damage their economies.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 16:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaG7

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