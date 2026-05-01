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US Treasury warns shippers not to pay Hormuz tolls, even in form of charity

Tehran has proposed fees or tolls on vessels ​passing through the Strait, as part ⁠of proposals to end the war with Israel and the United States.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 16:40 IST
World newsUSIranStrait of Hormuz

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