<p>US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> still preferred a diplomatic solution with Iran and that he hoped Iranians took that seriously in their negotiations on Thursday.</p><p>Vance told <em>Fox News</em>' "America's Newsroom" program that Trump has been clear <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> can't have a nuclear weapon.</p><p>The US vice president said Trump wants to achieve that goal diplomatically, but has other tools at his disposal.</p><p>The US and Iranian delegations will hold a third round of talks over Tehran's nuclear program in Geneva on Thursday.</p>.Trump keeps options on Iran open; says, 'preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy'.<p>Vance said he hoped the Iranians took Trump's preference seriously in negotiations on Thursday.</p><p>Vance declined to say whether the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> would want to see Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down.</p><p>"We're sitting down having another round of diplomatic talks with the Iranians trying to reach a reasonable settlement," Vance said. </p>