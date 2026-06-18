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US Vice President JD Vance criticizes Israel 'freakout' over Iran deal

Vance accused Israel of a ‌lack of trust in its strongest ally.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 15:59 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelDonald Trump

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