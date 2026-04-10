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US V-P J D Vance faces high-profile test of his negotiating skills with Iran talks

The stakes are enormous for Trump and for Vance, whose most high-profile assignments from Trump have involved domestic politics, most recently as the president's 'fraud czar.'
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 13:09 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWest Asiawar

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