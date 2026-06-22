US waives sanctions on Iranian crude oil, petroleum products for 60 days

<p>The US Treasury Department issued a general license for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>on Monday that authorised the production, delivery and sale of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude%20oil">crude oil</a>, petrochemical and petroleum products of Iranian-origin through August 21.</p><p>Under the memorandum of understanding signed last week between Washington and Tehran, the United States agreed to issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, and transportation.</p>.Oil slips after US-Iran conclude talks in Switzerland.<p>Transactions authorised in Monday's general license include importation of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemical and petroleum products to the United States.</p><p>It does not authorise transactions involving North Korea or Cuba.</p>