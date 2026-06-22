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US waives sanctions on Iranian crude oil, petroleum products for 60 days

Transactions authorised in Monday's ⁠general ⁠license include importation of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemical and petroleum products to the United States.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 14:11 IST
World newsUSIran

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