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US war in Iran has cost $29 billion so far: Pentagon

On April 29, the Pentagon said ‌the war at that point had cost $25 ⁠billion.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:48 IST
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