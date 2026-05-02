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US withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, US officials say

A senior Pentagon official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said recent German rhetoric had been 'inappropriate and unhelpful.'
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 01:00 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 01:00 IST
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