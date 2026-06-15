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Vance will lead delegation for in-person signing of US-Iran deal: Trump

In media interviews here, Vance said the peace agreement was signed digitally on Sunday and its full text was likely to be made public later this week.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 18:00 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 18:00 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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