Vance will lead delegation for in-person signing of US-Iran deal: Trump

<p>Washington: US Vice President J D Vance will lead the delegation for the in-person signing of the US-Iran peace deal in Switzerland on Friday, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Monday.</p><p>President Trump and Vance both have electronically signed the framework agreement with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's lead negotiator, according to a senior US official quoted by <em>The New York Times</em>.</p>.Donald Trump says Iran deal signed, Strait of Hormuz to be fully open by Friday.<p>In media interviews here, Vance said the peace agreement was signed digitally on Sunday and its full text was likely to be made public later this week.</p><p>"We already signed the deal digitally yesterday (Sunday)," Vance said on the "Good Morning America" programme on <em>ABC News</em>. </p><p>In a media interaction in France, Trump said Vance will come in for the signing ceremony.</p><p>"I may be involved, I may not," the president said in response to a question on his presence at the signing ceremony.</p><p>The text of the Memorandum of Understanding will be released "pretty soon... sometime after Friday," Trump said.</p>