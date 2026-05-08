Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Vatican's careful words on Pope-Rubio meeting imply deep Trump tensions

The Vatican statement covered both the Leo-Rubio encounter and the secretary's subsequent Vatican meetings.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 14:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesMarco RubioPope Leo

Follow us on :

Follow Us