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Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro arrives at US court in dispute over legal fees

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that additional cases ‌would be brought against Maduro, without offering details.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 15:58 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpVenezuelaNicolas Maduro

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