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'Visa cartel has its own visa temple': US Senator targets Indians, Hyderabad's Balaji temple over H1-B visas

The Chilkur Balaji Temple, is famous for attracting thousands of devotees, mostly IT professionals and students, seeking blessings for US visa approvals.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 04:59 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 04:59 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSHyderabadVisaVisa Balaji Temple

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