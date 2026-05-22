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Want Green card? Leave US, apply from home country: USCIS tightens rules

“From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances,” USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler said in a statement here.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 16:48 IST
World newsUnited StatesimmigrantsGreen Card

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