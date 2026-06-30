Warren Buffett skips donation to Gates Foundation amid Epstein review

<p>Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett is skipping his usual mid-year donation to the Gates Foundation so he can wait to see the findings of a review into the foundation's ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with Buffett's plans.</p><p>Buffett is delaying his decision until later in the year, possibly until when he puts out his Thanksgiving letter, the report added.</p> .<p>Reuters could not immediately verify the report. </p>