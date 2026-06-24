Was Iran's 'jellyfish' drone swarm behind US F-15E jet crash?

<p>An American F-15E fighter jet was shot down in Iranian territory in April. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/god-is-good-how-us-f-15-airmans-three-word-message-after-iran-shootdown-sparked-false-signal-3957440">pilot was rescued hours after ejecting the aircraft </a>by the US special military forces successfully. The weapons systems officer also was rescued.</p><p>According to a recent report by <em>CNN</em>, the US pilot recounted a shocking view he noticed before ejecting from the downed F-15E aircraft. He claimed that multiple Iranian drones were hovering in the air, moving as one, resembling a formation of a 'jellyfish'. </p>.WATCH | Two fighter jets collide mid-air during US air show in Idaho, four pilots eject safely.<p>Reportedly, four other sources familiar with the pilot’s witness account also confirmed the same.</p><p>One of the sources said, “Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs.” </p><p>Another source told that the pilot also described seeing a “minefield of drones” in the air. </p>.F-15 vs Shahed: US jet in hot pursuit to intercept Iranian drone fails, video goes viral.<p>However, the US intelligence officials were not convinced with what was being described by the pilot, as per the report.</p><p>"For one thing, he was concussed in the crash. It was his second time being shot out of the sky during the Iran war: he had also been among the pilots downed in a friendly fire incident by Kuwaiti forces early in the conflict, according to two of the sources," the officials said questioning the account.</p>