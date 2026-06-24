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Was Iran's 'jellyfish' drone swarm behind US F-15E jet crash?

The pilot claimed that multiple Iranian drones were hovering in the air, moving as one, resembling a formation of a 'jellyfish'.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 08:54 IST
World newsUSIranfighter jet

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