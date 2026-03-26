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Was US President Donald Trump offered post of Iran's Supreme Leader? Here's the truth!

A video from Trump's speech delivered at the NRCC Annual Fundraising Dinner, is being shared by many, which claim that he said he was offered the post by Iranian leaders.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 09:32 IST
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