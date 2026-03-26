<p>As the West Asia war enters its fourth week, it was reported by several media on Thursday that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> claimed he was offered the top post of Iran Supreme leader as the country is left with no leaders, but he rejected it.</p><p><br>A video from Trump's speech delivered at the NRCC Annual Fundraising Dinner, is being shared by many, which claim that he said he was offered the post by Iranian leaders, but he said no to it. "We hear them very clearly. They say, I don't want it. We'd like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don't want it."</p><p><br>DH reviewed the entire speech available on C-Span and in his speech at 10 minute timestamp in the video the President made this remark while saying that, "They are negotiating, by the way. They want to make a deal so badly, but they are afraid to say it because they figure they will be killed by their own people. They are also afraid they will be killed by us. There has never been a head of a country who wanted that job less than being the head of Iran."</p>.<p>He goes on to add that, “I don't want it. We listen to some of the things they say, we hear it very clearly. They say I don't want it. We would like you to be the next supreme leader. No thank you, I don't want it.” </p><p>Trump’s statement suggests he was referring to the reaction of individuals who were offered the position of supreme leader but chose to decline it, citing fears of being killed either by their own people or by the United States.</p><p>A transcript of his address as seen on the C-Span website also doesn't mention Trump saying that he was offered the position of supreme leader. </p><p>Trump, while delivering remarks at the event, also said previous US administrations had avoided taking decisive action for "47 years".</p><p><br>"When I went on to do something that for 47 years should have been done by any of the other Presidents, and you heard numerous of them said they wished they did it, but they didn't have the guts to do it. We had no choice, but I thought it would be much worse," he said.</p><p><br>Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s Foreign Minister Araghchi said the country will continue to follow the policy of "resistance" in response to "unprovoked American-Israeli aggression", ruling out negotiations or a ceasefire without reliable guarantees, according to Iranian State Media Press TV.</p><p><br>Speaking in a televised interview on Wednesday, Araghchi said, "At present, our policy is to continue resistance, and no negotiations have taken place."</p><p><br>"There are no negotiations underway," he reiterated as quoted by Press TV elsewhere in his remarks, while also questioning the reliability of external assurances.</p>