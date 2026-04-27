'Wasn't worried, wanted to see what was happening': Trump on evacuation after shooting

<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said he wanted to see what was happening when Secret Service agents hustled him out of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/white-house">White House </a>Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night after a gunman opened fire at the hotel.</p>.<p>In an interview with CBS '60 Minutes', Trump described the chaotic moments that ensued after shots were fired at the Washington Hilton hotel, one floor above the basement-level ballroom, which was the venue of the annual dinner.</p>.<p>“I wasn’t worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world,” Trump said when asked how worried he was about possible injuries after hearing the gunshots.</p>.<p>The US President said his curiosity to see for himself what was happening probably slowed the Secret Service’s efforts to rush him to safety.</p>.<p>“I wanted to see what was happening. I wasn’t making it that easy for them. I wanted to see what was going on. And by that time we started to realise maybe it was a bad problem, different kind of problem, a bad one – and different than what would be normal noise from a ballroom,” he said.</p>.Trump was likely target of shooting at White House correspondents' dinner: US official.<p>“I was surrounded by great people. And I probably made them act a little more slowly. I said, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute’,” the President recalled, adding that the Secret Service agents had to repeatedly tell him to go down on the floor as they exited the stage.</p>.<p>“I started walking. And they said, ‘Please go down, please go down on the floor.’ So I went down and the first lady went down also,” Trump said.</p>.<p>The interview witnessed some heated moments as Trump was asked about certain references made to him by the suspect in a manifesto shared with his family members before the attack.</p>.<p>“I was waiting for you to read that, because I knew you would, because you’re horrible people,” Trump said.</p>.<p>“Yeah, he did write that, I’m not a rapist … I read the manifesto. You know, he’s a sick person. You shouldn’t be reading that on 60 Minutes, you’re a disgrace, but go ahead, let’s finish the interview,” the president said.</p>.<p>When the interviewer followed up by asking if he believed the shooter was referring specifically to him, Trump said: “I’m not a pedophile...You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with all stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated.” The President urged the White House Correspondents’ Association to reschedule the event within the next 30 days.</p>.<p>“I don’t want to see it be cancelled. I think it’s really bad for a crazy person to be able to cancel something like this,” Trump said, adding: “It’s not that I want to go. I’m very busy. I don’t need that.” </p>