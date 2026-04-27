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'Wasn't worried, wanted to see what was happening': Trump on evacuation after shooting

The US President said his curiosity to see for himself what was happening probably slowed the Secret Service’s efforts to rush him to safety.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 02:05 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 02:05 IST
World newsShootingDonald Trump

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