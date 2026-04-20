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Watch | 'Deeply unsettling': Robot dog with Elon Musk head roams US streets

The clip shows the robot walking around and raising his paw like a dog.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 06:57 IST
World newsUnited StatesTechnologySan FranciscoTrending

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