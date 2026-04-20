<p>A four-legged robot with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk's</a> face, which looked hyper realistic, was spotted in the streets of San Francisco recently. </p><p>A video of the robot was shared on social media platform X with caption: "A deeply unsettling robot dog bearing the eerily realistic face of Elon Musk was spotted mid-walkies on the streets of San Francisco this week".</p><p>The clip shows the robot walking around and raising his paw like a dog. It garnered numerous views and comments. </p><p>"Could you imagine if they added facial expressions on that? Man that's nightmare fuel right there," a user commented. </p><p>"It's creepy," commented another.</p>.Watch: Robot outruns humans to smash world record at Beijing half marathon.<p>As per a <a href="https://nypost.com/2026/04/18/us-news/terrifying-elon-musk-bot-on-display-in-san-francisco-art-center/">report </a>by <em>The New York Post</em>, the 'dog-bots' were displayed in a Palo Alto art centre, named NODE.</p><p>NODE representative told the publication that Beeple's Regular Animals are a physical embodiment of digital culture.</p><p>"Sending Elon into the streets is a way to bring that energy into public life ahead of the exhibition opening," they said, as reported by the publication. </p><p>They added that Elon Musk's head is "part of Regular Animal exhibition", along with others like, Mark Zuckerberg. The robots will be alive for three years before they "die and preserve the dog's memories," the creators told <em>The New York Post</em>. </p><p>The report further mentioned that it is unclear whether Musk and Zuckerberg have approved of using their faces for the art space. </p>