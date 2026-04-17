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Watch | ‘Thank you for your cooperation’: US Navy escorts ships as blockade tightens

CENTCOM also said that within 72 hours of enforcement, 14 vessels had turned back after being directed to comply by US forces
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:08 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 08:08 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranStrait of Hormuz

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