Audio🔊of a Sailor aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), with video from the guided-missile destroyer’s embarked helicopter flying over the Gulf of Oman, as the U.S. Navy diverts a merchant vessel while enforcing the blockade on ships entering or departing Iranian ports. U.S.… pic.twitter.com/10QxlEoGkk
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Arabian Sea as the United States blockades Iran's ports and coastline. U.S. forces are NOT blockading the Strait of Hormuz. More than 10,000 American service members, 12+ ships, and 100+ aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional… pic.twitter.com/yQP4J1uSha
Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) stand watch as U.S. forces remain vigilant and enforce the blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports and coastal areas. pic.twitter.com/oHSq4RhiVd
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts U.S. blockade operations in the Arabian Sea, April 16. The ship's embarked carrier air wing includes eight F-35C stealth fighters, F/A-18 fighter jets, EA-18G electronic attack aircraft, E-2D command and control planes, MH-60 helicopters and… pic.twitter.com/o3DY8JHLaT