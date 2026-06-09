Watch: Trump brutally booed by New York Knicks fans at NBA finals

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> was brutally booed at Madison Square Garden as he attended the New York Knicks game 3 against San Antonio Spurs on Monday. </p><p>Trump is the first sitting American president to attend the NBA Finals but that didn't stop New York fans to show their resentment towards him. </p>.<p>The stadium erupted with boos when Trump showed up on the jumbotron saluting the American flag during the national anthem.</p>.‘I call the shots’: Donald Trump says Netanyahu has ‘no choice’ but to accept peace deal with Iran amid growing tensions.<p>"It was certainly amazing. It was, I think, mostly cheers," he told reporters ahead of boarding Air Force One bound for Washington after staying until the game ended. "It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic."</p><p>According to the Athletic, Trump drew louder boos than the Spurs despite being a New Yorker himself. Turns out it was not limited to just the boos. ESPN reported that fans also made rude gestures toward Trump upon his motorcade's arrival at MSG, and were holding signs that read "Trump must go."</p><p>NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Trump a "genuine Knicks fan" and said that he was invited because it was the first NBA Finals game in New York since 1999, when the Knicks lost to the Spurs.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>