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Watch: Trump brutally booed by New York Knicks fans at NBA finals

Trump is the first sitting American president to ​attend the NBA Finals.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:19 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpTrendingNBATrending NowNBA Finals

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