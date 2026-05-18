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WATCH | Two fighter jets collide mid-air during US air show in Idaho, four pilots eject safely

The jets ⁠with four air crew collided 'while performing an aerial demonstration' at around 12:10 pm MDT as part of the air show.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 02:44 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 02:44 IST
World newsUnited Statesair showIdaho

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