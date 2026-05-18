WATCH | Two fighter jets collide mid-air during US air show in Idaho, four pilots eject safely

<p>Two fighter jets collided mid-air during a demonstration event on Sunday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>. The US Navy informed that the four crew members involved were ejected safely outside Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. </p><p>Clips shared on social media showed the aircrafts colliding and tumbling mid-air before crashing to the ground, causing an explosion and a huge plume of black smoke, as the four parachutes of the crew members involved drift downwards.</p>.<p>The jets with four air crew collided "while performing an aerial demonstration" at around 12:10 pm MDT as part of the air show, Cmdr Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet stated.</p>.Donald Trump says US Navy acting 'like pirates' to carry out naval blockade of Iranian ports.<p>They aircrafts were identified as E/A-18G Growler jets, and they collided around 2 miles from the base during the two-day Gunfighter Skies Air Show.</p><p>"The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available," Umayam said.</p><p>Sunday marked the first Gunfighter Skies Air Show in eight years. A hang glider pilot died in a crash during the last show in 2018.</p><p>The air show's official site lists the US Navy's E/A-18G "Vikings" Growler Demo Team as one of the scheduled performers. The jets involved in the collision were assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 from Whidbey Island, Washington, Umayam said.</p><p>A portion of State Highway 167, where the aircraft crashed, will remain closed for several days while the investigation continues, according to the 366th Fighter Wing, which is based at Mountain Home, reported <em>Reuters.</em></p>