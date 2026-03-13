'Watch what happens to those deranged s***bags today': Donald Trump as Iran war rages on

<p>Another day, another round of drones and missile attacks! American President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> took to his social media platform Truth Social Friday to issue fresh threats to war-ravaged Iran to 'totally destroy the terrorist regime'.</p><p>Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged s***bags today."</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-israel-iran-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-news-videos-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-oil-crisis-3930190">Track LIVE updates on the Iran war here</a></strong></em></p>. <p>He added, "They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!" </p><p>Trump also took the opportunity to hit out at <em>The New York Time</em>s, saying "if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning." </p>.Donald Trump says Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is 'alive in some form' but 'damaged'.<p>Trump earlier also reacted to the news of Iran's current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, saying he thinks Mojtaba is 'probably alive but damaged'. </p><p>"I think he is damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form, you know," Trump said. </p><p>In a message read out on Iranian state TV, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/irans-new-supreme-leader-mojtaba-khamenei-vows-to-keep-strait-of-hormuz-closed-avenge-martyrs-3929510">Mojtaba had Thursday announced that Iran</a> will avenge the blood of its martyrs, keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and attack US bases. This was his first remarks since succeeding his slain father.</p><p>The Republican on Thursday angered some Opposition lawmakers when he said that the United States stood to make significant money from oil prices driven higher by the war with Iran. </p>