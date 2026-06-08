Watch | 'You're either crooked or stupid': US President Donald Trump storms out of interview over voter fraud questions

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> stormed out of an interview with broadcaster <em>NBC </em>when confronted over his claims regarding election fraud. </p><p>Earlier, Trump had handled tough questions about the Iran war strategy and repeated weather disruption during the interview.</p><p>"You're a one-sided, crooked network. Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time," Trump told <em>Meet the Press</em> host Kristen Welker before walking out of the interview. standing up and walking out of the interview that aired on Sunday.</p>.‘I call the shots’: Donald Trump says Netanyahu has ‘no choice’ but to accept peace deal with Iran amid growing tensions.<p>The interview was shot on Friday on a farm in Wisconsin, where Trump was addressing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farmers">farmers</a>. It was interrupted several times by heavy rain and audio issues, making it difficult for the process to continue. </p><p>"Is that wind or what?" Trump asked at one point. "Hear that sound?" he said later. "That sound of thunder, lightning, rain."</p><p>Welker grilled Trump with several questions on Iran, nuclear weapons and his campaign pledges to keep the United States out of foreign wars.</p><p>"First of all, I didn't guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world?" he said, then accusing Welker of being "a big liberal, a big progressive."</p>.<p>Trump went on to say: "I don't like these endless wars. This is not an endless war. We've been doing this for three months."</p><p>The tone became higher when the discussion was around Trump's proposed taxpayer-funded programme to compensate people he believes were victims of partisan prosecution under Joe Biden.</p><p>"I don't know what's going to happen with the weaponisation fund," he said. </p><p>"I love the idea because people like you, the fake dirty press, the crooked press, people like stupid Biden ... they destroyed people. They sent people to jail who did nothing wrong."</p><p>However, Welker said that there was no evidence for what he claimed. Trump reiterated past claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" and repeated the accusation about last week's primary in California.</p><p>Welker held her ground, asking the president to present evidence.</p><p>"You are either crooked or you're stupid," Trump shot back before leaving interview while Welker attempted to hold him back.</p><p>Welker said Trump had agreed to give another interview due to the weather disruptions. </p><p><em>(With inputs from Agency)</em></p>