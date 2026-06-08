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Watch | 'You're either crooked or stupid': US President Donald Trump storms out of interview over voter fraud questions

The interview was shot on Friday on a farm in Wisconsin, where Trump was addressing farmers.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 04:27 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 04:27 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpVideoInterviewTrending

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