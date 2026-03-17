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'We were shocked': Donald Trump admits US did not expect Iran to attack Gulf countries

The scale of Iran’s retaliation to the military campaign led by US-Israel caught them off guard, says United States President
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 05:54 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 05:54 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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