<p>On Sunday, United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> issued a blistering attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pope-leo">Pope Leo</a>, hailing him as "weak" on crime and "terrible" for foreign policy after the he criticized Trump's foreign and immigration policies.</p><p>"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy," the US President wrote in a post on the Truth Social platform.</p>.<p>"I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country," his post further read, also stating that Trump did not want a Pope "who criticizes the President of the United States."</p>.'Find an off-ramp': Leo, the first US Pope, criticises Trump on Iran war.<p>"If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican," Trump alleged, while saying he always liked the Pope's brother Louis better, "because Louis is all MAGA," and Louis "gets it."</p><p>The US President demanded that the Pope gets his "act together," while claiming that his actions are "hurting the Catholic Church." </p><p>"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!" he concluded his post. </p><p>Pope Leo is known for choosing his words carefully and has openly condemned the US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28.</p><p>He said this month's threat from Trump to "destroy Iranian civilization" was "unacceptable." He has also called for "deep reflection" about the way migrants are being treated in the US under the Trump administration.</p><p>On March 13, he said that Christian political leaders who begin wars should go to confession and assess whether they are following the teachings of Jesus. On March 23, Leo said military airstrikes were indiscriminate and should be banned.</p><p>While addressing a crowd on Easter, Pope Leo said, "Let those who have weapons lay them down! Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace."</p>