Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

‘Weak on crime, terrible for foreign policy’: Trump hits out at Pope Leo

The US President demanded that the Pope gets his 'act together,' while claiming that his actions are 'hurting the Catholic Church.'
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 03:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 03:29 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpPope Leo

Follow us on :

Follow Us