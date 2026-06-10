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We're going to be attacking them very hard: Trump on Iran

Trump also revealed that the United States has been taking oil out ‌of Iran.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:33 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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