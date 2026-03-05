<p>A torpedo fired by<strong> </strong>a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states'">United States</a> submarine has sunk an Iranian naval vessel off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, leaving dozens of sailors dead and several others missing. The strike marks a significant escalation in the US-Israel-led ongoing military campaign against Iran.<br><br>The footage released by the US Department of War shows the warship on the water, before it was hit by a huge explosion. </p><p>Here is what we know so far. </p>.<p><strong>Which Iranian ship was sunk?</strong></p><p>Sri Lankan authorities confirmed that the ship destroyed was the IRIS Dena, and said it was returning to Iran from an Indian port. According to the officials, 87 bodies have been recovered so far, and 32 sailors were rescued from the sea. Around 60 personnel are still unaccounted for. It is reported that nearly 180 sailors were on board at the time of the attack.</p><p>Navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath said that when Sri Lankan vessels reached the scene, there was no sign of the warship. There were “only some oil patches and life rafts," he said. "We found people floating on the water," he added.<br><br>Iris Dena, first launched in 2015, is a destroyer which was tasked with deployments in the Strait of Hormuz. It had participated in a military exercise hosted by India, International Fleet Review 2026, from February 18 to 25.</p> <p><strong>Why was the ship targeted?</strong></p><p>The strike comes amid intensifying military pressure from the US and Israel on Iran. Both countries have stepped up operations aimed at weakening Tehran’s military infrastructure, particularly its naval fleet.</p><p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has said that crippling Iran’s navy is a central objective of the campaign. He had announced on Sunday that the US military was sinking Iran’s Navy, having destroyed nine Iranian warships so far and “going after the rest”.</p><p><br>Tehran has previously signaled it could use its naval forces, missiles and drones to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could impact global oil supplies, pharmaceuticals from India and semiconductors from Asia.</p>.Returning from Indian port, Iranian frigate IRIS Dena sunk by US submarine off Sri Lankan coast; 87 dead.<p><strong>What has US said?</strong></p><p>At a briefing in Washington, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the attack as a decisive progress. He claimed it was “the first time since World War II that a submarine has sunk an enemy warship”.</p><p>"I hope all the folks watching understand what 'uncontested airspace' and 'complete control' means: It means we will fly all day [and] all night … finding, fixing and finishing the missiles and defense industrial base of the Iranian military; finding and fixing their leaders and their military leaders; flying over Tehran … [with] Iranian leaders looking up and seeing only U.S. and Israeli air power every minute of every day, until we decide it's over — and Iran will be able to do nothing about it," Hegseth said.</p><p>US Central Command on Tuesday had announced that more than 20 Iranian navy vessels have been destroyed.</p>