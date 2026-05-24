<p>As diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran gathers pace over ending the West Asia conflict, US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump"> Donald Trump</a> on Sunday said he had instructed American negotiators not to hurry the process, stressing that “time is on our side.” His remarks came less than a day after he suggested that a broad agreement with Tehran had nearly been worked out.</p><p>In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right."</p>.Opening of Strait, Tehran to sell oil freely, 60-day ceasefire extension: US-Iran deal .<p>“There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” he added.</p><p>Trump further said, “They (Iran) must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a nuclear weapon or bomb. I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation.”</p><p>Meanwhile, US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-rubio">Marco Rubio</a>, who is currently in New Delhi, said Washington had achieved substantial progress in its talks with Iran aimed at ending the West Asia conflict, including the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping.</p><p>Addressing a joint press conference after extensive discussions with External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a>, Rubio said there was a possibility of “good news” emerging within the next few hours, hinting that an announcement could be made by Trump.</p>