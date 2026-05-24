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West Asia conflict: Trump says Iran blockade will stay until deal is signed

Trump said, 'The blockade will ‌remain in full ⁠force and effect until an agreement ‌is reached, ‌certified, and signed. Both ‌sides must take ‌their time and get it right.'
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:07 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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