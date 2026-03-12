<p>Washington: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Thursday that Washington was in "very good shape" in its war on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> and the US was "going to look very strongly at the straits."</p><p>The war has rattled global markets. Raising the stakes for the global economy, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said it would block oil shipments from the Gulf unless the US and Israeli attacks cease.</p>.'Death, fire, fury': Trump says US will hit Iran 'twenty times harder' if it stopped oil flow in Strait of Hormuz.<p>"We're just riding free range over that country, and now we're going to look very strongly at the straits. The straits are in great shape," Trump told reporters.</p><p>In comments to <em>CBS News</em> earlier this week about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he was "thinking about taking it over."</p>