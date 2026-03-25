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West Asia conflict | Trump's approval hits new 36% low as fuel prices surge

The four-day poll, on Monday, showed 36% of Americans approve of Trump's job performance, down from 40% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:18 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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