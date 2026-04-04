<p>After a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/west-asia-war-us-confirms-fighter-jet-shot-down-by-iran-search-operation-underway-to-rescue-pilot-3955348"> US fighter jet was shot down by Iran on April 3</a> amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> gave his first comments on the incident.</p><p>Trump said that the downing of an American military jet would not affect talks and negotiations with Iran, as reported by NBC News.</p><p>On answering whether the recent occurrence has anything to do with the Iran talks, he said, “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war.” </p>.'We can easily open Strait of Hormuz... take the oil & make a fortune': Donald Trump's latest as Iran remains defiant.<p>US media had reported that a search-and-rescue operation was underway by specialized US forces following the jet incident. However, Trump refused to provide any details regarding the same. He was reportedly frustrated with the media coverage, citing the military operation as complex and in force.</p><p>Meanwhile, Iran claimed that it deployed its own troops and also offered a bounty to find the pilot, according to Iranian media.</p><p>"Dear and honourable people of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, if you capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police and military forces, you will receive a valuable reward and bonus," said an Iranian television reporter to a local news channel.</p><p>American forces have already <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/american-forces-rescue-one-pilot-of-fighter-jet-downed-by-iran-report-3955463">rescued one pilot</a> of the jet that was hit by Iran, according to officials.</p>