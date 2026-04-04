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West Asia conflict | 'We’re in war': Donald Trump's first comment after US fighter jet shot down, says it won't affect Iran talks

Trump said that the downing of an American military jet would not affect talks and negotiations with Iran.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 04:45 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 04:45 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trumpfighter jetWest Asia

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