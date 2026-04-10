<p>US Vice President JD Vance said he was looking forward to having positive negotiations with Iran as he left for talks in Pakistan and said that American president Donald Trump has given clear guidelines on the talks supposed to happen between the two sides. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-middle-east-west-asia-strikes-drones-benjamin-netanyahu-donald-trump-kuwait-unsc-missiles-attacks-lebanon-hezbollah-beirut-white-house-mojtaba-khamenei-ceasfire-violations-strikes-on-power-plants-3961494">Track latest updates on Iran war here</a></p><p>"We're looking forward to the negotiation. I think it's going to be positive," Vance told reporters before leaving Washington.</p>.Vance says Trump is 'impatient' about progress on Iran.<p>"As the president of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," Vance said. "If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive," Vance said. </p><p>Washington and Tehran this week agreed to a two-week ceasefire after more than five weeks of war but it remains to be seen how it will hold up, especially amid Israel's attack on Lebanon that killed hundreds. Both US and Israel insisted later that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire talks but Iran said that was the first clause in the 10-point proposal. </p><p>And to that end, public announcements of goals in the peace talks have been very different from both sides. </p>