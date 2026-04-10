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West Asia crisis | 'Don't play us': JD Vance's warning to Iran as he heads to Pakistan for negotiations

'As the president ‌of the ‌United States said, if ‌the Iranians are ‌willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly ⁠willing to ⁠extend the open hand', Vance said.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:12 IST
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