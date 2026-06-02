Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

West Asia crisis | Oil falls after Trump hints 'talks still on' with Iran

US crude exports climbed to a record 5.6 million barrels per day in May as the Middle East crisis pushed up demand for the country's oil from Asian and European refiners.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 06:39 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpCeasefireCrude OilOilOil pricesWest AsiaWall StreetMiddle Easttrump

Follow us on :

Follow Us