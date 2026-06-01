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'We've been talking too much': Trump says Iran talks may benefit from silent pause

"I think we've been talking too much if ​you want to ⁠know the truth. I think going silent would be very good, and that could be for a ⁠long time," ‌Trump said.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 17:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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