<p>While giving an interview to NBC News, the US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>claimed he had not heard anything from Iranians regarding suspension of talks. However, he did say 'going silent' would be a much better alternative. </p><p>"I think we've been talking too much if you want to know the truth. I think going silent would be very good, and that could be for a long time," Trump said. </p><p>But he clarified that silence would not mean 'dropping bombs', it simply means they will keep up the naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz. </p> .Lebanon crusader castle seized by Israel a symbol of bloody history.<p>"It doesn't mean we're going to go and start dropping bombs all over there. </p><p>"We'll just go silent. We'll keep the blockade. I think I can wait as long as they want. They're losing a fortune," he said.</p> .<p>The Iranian state news agency Tasnim reported earlier that Iran was halting indirect negotiations with the US after Israel ordered its troops to push deeper into Lebanon, complicating diplomatic efforts to end three months of war.</p><p>Trump said the Iranians were better negotiators than fighters, but that he had not been informed that they were suspending talks.</p>