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'What a rotten deal we made with Iran': Trump's 2013 post resurfaces after peace agreement

'What a rotten deal we made with Iran. We get nothing (except laughter at our stupidity). They get everything, including delay and big cash!' Trump had posted.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 08:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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