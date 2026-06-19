'What a rotten deal we made with Iran': Trump's 2013 post resurfaces after peace agreement

<p>An old post of US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump"> Donald Trump</a> is resurfacing now after he signed an agreement with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday (June 17, 2026), meant to end the West Asia war.</p><p>On November 25, 2013, Trump had posted on Twitter (now X), calling the deal made with Iran "rotten".</p><p>"What a rotten deal we made with Iran. We get nothing (except laughter at our stupidity). They get everything, including delay and big cash!" he had posted. </p>.'Trump acted out of desperation and used all kinds of leverage for Iran deal': Mojtaba Khamenei.<p>In 2013, Obama's administration had negotiated the Joint Plan of Action (JPOA). It froze key parts of Iran's nuclear program in exchange of economic relief. </p><p>The <a href="https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2013/11/23/statement-president-first-step-agreement-irans-nuclear-program">White House had then posted</a>: "And we have pursued intensive diplomacy -- bilaterally with the Iranians, and together with our P5-plus-1 partners -- the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, and China, as well as the European Union. Today, that diplomacy opened up a new path toward a world that is more secure -- a future in which we can verify that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and that it cannot build a nuclear weapon."</p><p>"Iran has committed to halting certain levels of enrichment and neutralizing part of its stockpiles. Iran cannot use its next-generation centrifuges, which are used for enriching uranium. Iran cannot install or start up new centrifuges, and its production of centrifuges will be limited. Iran will halt work at its plutonium reactor," it read. </p><p>The statement further added that US and allies had agreed to provide Iran with "modest relief, while continuing to apply toughest sanctions." </p>.<p>On Thursday, the United States read out the text of the interim US-Iran agreement to halt the conflict in Iran, soon after which the Strait of Hormuz would be open.</p><p>One of the pointers in document stated: US undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>