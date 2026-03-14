<p>Washington: White House AI czar David Sacks said on Friday the US should "declare victory and get out" of its war on Iran, a rare instance of a prominent figure in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump's </a>administration calling for an exit from the Iran conflict.</p>.'Nothing left to target': Trump reiterates Iran war could end soon.<p><strong>Here are some details:</strong></p><ul><li><p>"This is a good time to declare victory and get out," Sacks, Trump's crypto and AI czar, said in an appearance on the "All-In Podcast."</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Sacks said the US had degraded Iran's military capabilities.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>"I agree that we should try to find the off-ramp," he added.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>"If escalation doesn't lead anywhere good, then you have to think about, well, how do you de-escalate? De-escalation, I think, involves reaching some sort of ceasefire agreement or some sort of negotiated settlement with Iran," he said.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran and its ally in Lebanon, Hezbollah, have responded with strikes on Israel and other countries in the Middle East.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The war has shaken global markets and raised oil prices.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Iran's UN ambassador says over 1,300 people have been killed in Iran in US and Israeli attacks. Israel says 12 people have been killed in Israel by Iranian attacks. The US military says seven of its members have been killed. </p></li></ul>