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White House AI czar says US should 'declare victory and get out' of Iran war

Sacks said the US had degraded Iran's military capabilities.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 04:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWhite House

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