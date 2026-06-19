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White House delays release of US voting machine study as midterms near: Report

Several court cases filed by Trump's lawyers failed to prove voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:27 IST
World newsUSWhite HouseUS Elections

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