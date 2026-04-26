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White House dinner shooting live updates | Trump describes shooter at media gala as 'whack job'
Hello Readers! US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump along with other top leaders were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after gunshots were heard at the venue. Authorities said the incident occurred outside the ballroom where Trump and other guests were seated. The US Secret Service said one person had been taken into custody and confirmed that the president and first lady were unharmed. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 04:14 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 04:11 IST