Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

White House to assess presidential security after firing incident at dinner hosted by Trump

The official said President Trump and ⁠the ‌White House stand by the leadership of the ‌US Secret Service following ⁠the shooting outside the hotel ballroom .
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 13:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesShootingWashingtontrump

Follow us on :

Follow Us