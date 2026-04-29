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White House unveils limited edition ‘patriot passport’ bearing Trump's portrait

The commemorative passports will be made available to US citizens applying through the Washington Passport Agency.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:16 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:16 IST
World newsUnited StatesPassportDonald Trump

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