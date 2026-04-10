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White House was directly involved in shaping Pakistan PM's social media post on Iran: Report

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire on Wednesday, followed by a face-to-face meeting in Islamabad to settle the differences and convert the ongoing truce into a lasting peace.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:15 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranShehbaz Sharif

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