'Whole civilisation will die': Donald Trump threatens Iran again but says 'something wonderful' can happen

<p>US President Donald Trump Tuesday put out a major threat to Iran that if they do not make a deal by his Tuesday deadline, a 'whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again'.</p><p>"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.</p><p>"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."</p>.<p>Earlier, a US military official said they carried out additional strikes on military targets on Iran’s Kharg island, adding the strikes did not impact oil infrastructure.</p><p>The US President has time and again issued threats to target Iranian structures and top officials. Last week Trump said that the US military had 'nearly accomplished its goals' in Iran, but offered no clear timeline for ending the monthlong war and vowed to bomb the country back into the "Stone Ages."</p> <p><em>(With inputs from Reuters)</em></p>