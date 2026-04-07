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'Whole civilisation will die': Donald Trump threatens Iran again but says 'something wonderful' can happen

"We ⁠will ⁠find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex ​history of the World, the US President wrote on his social media platform
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 12:43 IST
World newsIranDonald Trump

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