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Why reports suggest Google is set to release millions of mosquitoes into California, Florida?

The insects are planned to be released in a few zones that have witnessed a higher rate of disease transmission.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 07:51 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 07:51 IST
World newsUnited StateshealthGoogleenvironmentmosquitoes

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