<p>The grounds of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>' California and Florida are expected to be buzzing with as Google is planning to release 32 million specially treated mosquitoes over the next two years, <em>New York Post</em> reported.</p><p>The project is part of an initiative to curb the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, including St Louis encephalitis, Zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, and West Nile virus. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.yahoo.com/news/science/articles/google-seeks-federal-approval-release-091001516.html">Yahoo</a></em> reported on the initiative, stating that the releases would occur in phases rather than together, and that this approach would allow researchers to observe results and adjust strategies based on early impressions.</p>.National Dengue Day | 85% mosquito repellent agarbattis unregulated, poses serious health concerns .<p>The insects are planned to be released in a few zones that have witnessed a higher rate of disease transmission. </p><p>The initiative is part of Google’s little-known Debug project, which was launched more than a decade ago, to develop new technologies aimed at reducing populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes, reported <em><a href="https://nypost.com/2026/05/29/us-news/google-planning-to-release-millions-of-mosquitoes-into-california-to-help-stop-diseases/">New York Post</a>. </em></p><p>As the ambitious path unfolds, the tech giant is yet to seek clearance from federal authorities. including aspects regarding environmental impact examinations, safety data review, and plans for ongoing monitoring.</p><p>The Debug project, on its website, explains how it uses the idea of the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT), where the <a href="https://debug.com/how/">concept</a> is to raise sterile males and release them into wild insect populations. It will eventually lead to a decline in population, with the reasoning is that if a wild female mates with a sterile male, her eggs won’t hatch. </p><p>They are on a path to develop new technology where it is made possible with mosquitoes at a large scale to stop diseases from being transmitted.</p><p>Ina step towards revolutionising science for having an environmental impact, Debug's motto revolves around, "Let's stop bad bugs with good bugs."</p><p><a href="https://debug.com/">Debug</a> is formed by a group of scientists and engineers who develop technology to raise and release sterile mosquitoes in attempts to eliminate the ones that carry disease.</p>