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Why US-Iran peace talks ended in stalemate

With J D Vance leading the delegation on one side and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf heading the other, the peace talks were conducted first indirectly through Pakistan and later through direct negotiations.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:40 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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