<p>US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump"> Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday revealed that he had personally selected the name "Epic Fury" for his country's February 28 strikes on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iran </a>to kill supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. </p><p>While addressing a rally at Kentucky, Trump said that he was given a list of 20 possible names for the operation before he selected "Epic Fury" while falling asleep. </p><p>“They gave me like 20 names, and I’m like falling asleep, I didn’t like any of them," Trump said, adding, “Then I see Epic Fury. I said, ‘I like that name. I like that name."</p>.Explained | Why the US attacked Iran.<p>He further reiterated that the joint operation with Israel targeted what he claimed to be threats from Iran and declared that the mission was successful in achieving its objectives quickly.</p><p>“It is only good if you win… and we’ve won, let me tell you, we’ve won," Trump said, adding that the operation was effectively decided within the first hour.</p><p>“We did an excursion, you know what an excursion is? We had to take a little trip to get rid of some evil, very evil people. It should have been done. For 47 years, they’ve been killing our people. 47 years. I can only say this: they were all prepared, they’re very strong, you know, they’re going to try and take over the whole Middle East, they were going to knock out Israel," Trump said.</p><p>He also alleged that Iran had a long-standing threats in West Asia, claiming the US strikes caught Iranian forces off guard.</p>.Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Kuwait airport hit by several drones, damage reported.<p>“They don’t know what the hell hit them, right? They don’t know what the hell. They got hit by the American military, they don’t know, they say, ‘What the hell is happening?’ They didn’t expect anything like this," he said.</p><p><strong>Operation Epic Fury</strong></p><p>The US and Israel launched large-scale offensive on Iran on February 28 under the operation, codenamed Epic Fury by Washington and Lion’s Roar by Jerusalem.</p><p>The attack targeted the political centre of Tehran in a dramatic escalation of regional tensions. The strikes were aimed at key government and military establishments, including the office of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian President. </p><p>The targeted strikes killed Khamenei and his family, including his daughter and granddaughter.</p><p>Iran responded with several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel and American bases in West Asia, including in Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.</p>