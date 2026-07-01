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Why US Supreme Court's ruling on birthright citizenship brings relief for thousands of Indians

While striking down President Donald Trump's executive order restricting birthright citizenship, the Supreme Court has upheld that nearly all children born on American soil are citizens.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 07:42 IST
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Chintan Patel, Executive Director of Indian American Impact.

Chintan Patel, Executive Director of Indian American Impact.

Credit: LinkedIn/Chintan Patel

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Published 01 July 2026, 07:42 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpUS Supreme Courtbirthright citizenship

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