Why US Supreme Court's ruling on birthright citizenship brings relief for thousands of Indians

<p>Thousands of Indian families living in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-upholds-birthright-citizenship-rejects-president-donald-trumps-proposed-limits-4057564">US Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's initiative</a> to restrict <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/birthright-citizenship">birthright citizenship</a> in the country.</p><p>In a 6-3 ruling, the court said that Trump's executive order violates language in the 14th Amendment that confers citizenship to those born in the United States who are 'subject to the jurisdiction thereof'.</p><p>Trump had issued the order last year to direct US agencies to not recognise citizenship of children born in the country if neither parent is an American citizen or legal permanent resident (a green card holder).</p><p>The court has now ensured that children born in the US will continue to automatically receive American citizenship.</p><p>Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts said that Trump's directive violates language in the US Constitution's 14th Amendment that guarantees citizenship to virtually anyone born in the United States, with a few narrow exceptions.</p><p>Pointing to a 1898 ruling, Roberts wrote, "Not surprisingly, then, in the 128 years since, we have repeatedly understood the rule of Wong Kim Ark to guarantee citizenship to all children born in the United States and subject to its power."</p>.'Too bad for our country': Trump slams US Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship.<p>"We see no reason to depart from that view today."</p><p>Roberts said there was "scant evidence" to support the Trump administration's "dramatically revisionist view" of how to interpret the citizenship language of the 14th Amendment to limit birthright citizenship.</p><p>According to the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, a child born on American soil is considered a US citizen regardless of whether the kid's parents are H-1B workers, students, temporary visa holders, green-card holders or non-US citizens.</p><p>The amendment guarantees birthright citizenship and ensures equal protection under the law.</p><p>Trump said that the ruling was "too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process".</p><p>In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!"</p>.'We keep the promise today': US Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, rejects President Trump's proposed limits.<p>The Supreme Court decision has brought relief to many immigrants, especially the Indian American community, which is one of the fastest-growing immigrant groups in the United States.</p>.<p> <strong>'A landmark victory'</strong></p>.<p>Chintan Patel, executive director of Indian American Impact, has termed it a landmark victory for Indian and South Asian immigrant families.</p>.<p>"Today’s ruling is a profound affirmation of who belongs in America. Indian and South Asian immigrant families are among those most directly threatened by Trump’s executive order - communities navigating long visa backlogs and uncertain immigration timelines, where children are often born here long before their parents have a clear path to permanence. Today, the Supreme Court looked at those families and said: your children are American. They belong here," Patel was quoted as saying in a <a href="https://theindianeye.com/2026/06/30/indian-american-impact-celebrates-supreme-court-ruling-striking-down-trumps-attack-on-birthright-citizenship/">media report</a>.</p><p>"That is what the 14th Amendment has always promised, and today the Court made clear that no president can erase it with the stroke of a pen. Indian American Impact is proud to celebrate this victory alongside our community who refused to accept that their children were anything less than fully American. Today, the Court reaffirmed it," he added.</p>.Trump reposts controversial letter calling India, China ‘hellholes’ amid citizenship debate.<p>According to Khanderao Kand, president and chief of Policy and Strategy of Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), the court's decision provided much-needed certainty for millions of families who have built their lives in America.</p><p>"The Indian-American community, now nearly 5.2 million strong, includes more than 1.2 million highly skilled professionals and family members waiting in the employment-based green card backlog for years," he said.</p><p>"We hope this moment also renews the focus on modernising our legal immigration system so that those who play by the rules are treated with fairness, certainty, and dignity," Khanderao said.</p><p>Indian-American lawmakers Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam welcomed the ruling, terming Trump's executive order as a "blatant and unconstitutional attempt to strip citizenship from children of immigrants all across the country".</p><p>The Supreme Court decision reaffirms a fundamental constitutional principle: every child born in the United States is an American citizen, Krishnamoorthi said.</p><p>"Since its ratification in the wake of the Civil War, the Fourteenth Amendment has enshrined the principles of equal citizenship and equal protection under the law, including its guarantee of birthright citizenship," he said.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>