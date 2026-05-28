<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> carried out fresh strikes on southern Iran on Thursday, after President Donald Trump threatened to "finish the job" if Tehran did not agree to a peace deal.</p><p>Trump also warned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman </a>saying it will behave just like everybody else, or it will be blown up. </p><p>Oman is a US ally and mediator in the ongoing conflict. When Trump was asked about a possible short-term arrangement allowing Iran and Oman to control the Strait of Hormuz, he said, "No, the strait is going to be open to everybody," he said adding that "it's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine."</p>.<p>Meanwhile, on the day the US carried out new attacks on southern Iran, Iranian forces fired at four ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>Kuwait too was attacked on Thursday, as its air defence intercepted hostile missile and drone threats. However, the Army did not say where the attacks were coming from. </p><p>The Army said any sounds of explosions heard in the country were the result of the air defence systems intercepting the threats, and urged people to follow security and safety instructions issued by authorities.</p><p>The statement came after US strikes earlier on Thursday on what Washington said was an Iranian drone operation threatening US forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>