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'Will have to blow them up': After Iran showdown, Trump threatens to target Oman for this reason

US President says no country is going to control the Strait of Hormuz and asks Oman to behave just like everybody else.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 05:32 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpOmanWest AsiaMiddle East

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