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With Trump in China, Middle East war simmers without end in sight

Yet talks seem to be deadlocked, with the two countries unable to agree on constraints on Iran’s nuclear enrichment.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 16:08 IST
World newsUSChinaXi JinpingDonald TrumpWest AsiaDonald Trunp

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